Leaked UK report flags Hindu nationalism, Khalistani extremism as 'threats'

A leaked UK Home Office document has identified Hindu nationalism and Khalistani extremism among nine emerging threats to the country's security. The report, first published by The Guardian, highlights growing concerns over these ideologies, marking the first time that Hindu nationalism has been officially recognised as a threat in the UK.

The report was commissioned in August 2024 by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, who set up a special committee to assess potential extremist threats. It categorises Hindu nationalism and Hindutva as "extremist ideologies," placing them alongside other pressing threats such as Islamist extremism, extreme right-wing and left-wing extremism, extreme misogyny, anarchism, environmental extremism, and conspiracy theories.

“Hindutva is a political movement distinct from Hinduism which advocates for the hegemony of Indian Hindus and the establishment of a monolithic Hindu Rastra or state in India,” the report said.

Leicester riots connection

The mention of "Hindu nationalist extremism" in the UK’s security landscape follows the 2022 Leicester riots, where tensions between British Hindus and British Muslims escalated after the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match on August 28, 2022.

“Tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities in the UK are still evident and the events in Leicester show how disinformation can play a role in offline action,” the report claims.

Khalistani extremism a key concern

The report also raises alarms over Khalistani extremism, particularly its links to violence and radicalisation. According to the findings, some elements within the Khalistan movement have been promoting violence, spreading anti-Muslim rhetoric, and pushing conspiracy theories about Britain and India "working together against Sikhs."

'Document does not reflect current policy'

The leaked document, obtained by the think tank Policy Exchange, outlines eight key extremist threats facing the UK besides Hindu nationalism:

Islamist extremism

Extreme right-wing extremism

Extreme misogyny

Pro-Khalistan extremism

Environmental extremism

Left-wing extremism

Anarchist and single-issue extremism

Conspiracy theories and violence fascination

Following the leak, Home Office Minister Dan Jarvis clarified that the document does not reflect current policy, stating there are no immediate plans to expand the definition of extremism. The report was prepared by various Home Office bodies, including Prevent, the Research, Information and Communications Unit (RICU), and Homeland Security, Analysis and Insight (HSAI).