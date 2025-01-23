Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Apple, Google face fresh scrutiny in UK over mobile phone ecosystems

The watchdog is flexing its newly acquired regulatory muscles again after the new digital market rules took effect at the start of the year

Apple
The new investigations will examine whether Apple or Google's mobile operating systems, app stores and browsers give either company a strategic position in the market. | Photo: Bloomberg
AP London
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 8:01 PM IST
Google's Android and Apple's iOS are facing fresh scrutiny from Britain's competition watchdog, which announced investigations Thursday targeting the two tech giants' mobile phone ecosystems under new powers to crack down on digital market abuses.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it launched separate investigations to determine whether the mobile ecosystems controlled by Apple and Google should be given strategic market status that would mandate changes in the companies' practices. 

The watchdog is flexing its newly acquired regulatory muscles again after the new digital market rules took effect at the start of the year. The CMA has already used the new rules, designed to protect consumers and businesses from unfair practices by Big Tech companies, to open an investigation into Google's search ads business.

The new investigations will examine whether Apple or Google's mobile operating systems, app stores and browsers give either company a strategic position in the market. The watchdog said it's interested in the level of competition and any barriers preventing rivals from offering competing products and services.

The CMA will also look into whether Apple or Google are favouring their own apps and services, which it said often come pre-installed and prominently placed on iOS and Android devices.

Google's YouTube and Apple's Safari browser are two examples of apps that come bundled with Android and iOS, respectively.

And it will investigate exploitative conduct, such as whether Apple or Google forces app makers to agree to "unfair terms and conditions" as condition for distributing apps on their app stores.

The regulator has until October to wrap up the investigation. It said it could force either company to, for example, open up access to key functions other apps need to operate on mobile devices. Or it could force them to allow users to download apps outside of their own app stores.

Both Google and Apple said the work constructively with the UK regulator on the investigation.

Google said Android's openness has helped to expand choice, reduce prices and democratise access to smartphones and apps. It's the only example of a successful and viable open source mobile operating system."  The company said it favors "a way forward that avoids stifling choice and opportunities for UK consumers and businesses alike, and without risk to UK growth prospects.

Apple said it believes in thriving and dynamic markets where innovation can flourish. We face competition in every segment and jurisdiction where we operate, and our focus is always the trust of our users".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :GoogleApple UK govt

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

