China expanding military infra along LAC despite Oct pact, diplomatic talks

Despite the troop disengagement in Depsang and Demchok last October and a series of high-level diplomatic engagements, China has reportedly continued to bolster its military positions and infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), from eastern Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. The Times of India reported this on Wednesday, a day after China, during recent talks with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, reportedly stressed the need to manage differences effectively and keep bilateral ties on a stable course. The discussions also included decisions to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and reinstate direct flights.

Speaking to the national daily, an unnamed defence establishment source revealed that the People's Liberation Army's (PLA’s) "infrastructure development activities" are "continuing at multiple locations along the LAC". Citing an example, the source noted that in the east, such activities are taking place in Rongto Chu and other valleys.

ALSO READ: DeepSeek AI to fighter jets: How China is one-upping western dominance The strategically significant Yangtse, located in the crucial Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, is also reportedly seeing intensified Chinese efforts to counter India’s tactical advantage in the region. India controls the high ground or ridgeline on the plateau, providing visibility over PLA positions.

In addition to new military camps and a concrete road built from its Tangwu dual-use Xiaokang border village towards the LAC in the area, the PLA has upgraded a few dirt tracks to enhance its capability to "surge" troops in larger numbers if needed, the source reportedly said.

When questioned by the national daily about China’s ongoing infrastructure expansion across Yangtse, an official Army source on Tuesday stated that both China and India are engaged in infrastructure development “all along the northern borders as per the guidelines enunciated in various agreements and protocols between the two countries.” The source further noted that any "deviation from the agreements and protocols" by the Chinese side, once observed, is "being raised at appropriate levels" through established engagement mechanisms.

ALSO READ: India's Pralay missile debuts on R-Day, closing gap with China, Pakistan Citing a satellite imagery analyst, the report stated that China has been constructing two new roads across Yangtse during the ongoing winter months, including one extending from Lampug towards Tangwu, to provide its troops with alternate connectivity and access to higher ground. According to the analyst, this would give the PLA an "unobstructed view of Indian ground lines of communication" in the area.

As per the report, defence sources indicated that the PLA is concentrating on strengthening last-mile connectivity in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, Naku La in north Sikkim, and several other locations in the eastern sector. Yangtse—where clashes occurred between Indian and Chinese troops in December 2022—along with Asaphila and the Subansiri river valley in Arunachal Pradesh, has long remained under Indian control but continues to be a major flashpoint between the two forces. The expansion of Chinese infrastructure, including new roads, bridges, helipads, and gun positions, follows a similar pattern across all three sectors of the 3,488-kilometre LAC: western (Ladakh), central (Uttarakhand, Himachal), and eastern (Sikkim, Arunachal). Meanwhile, PLA troops remain heavily deployed at forward positions with an extensive arsenal of heavy weaponry.

The report came a day after news agency PTI stated that China had emphasised the need to properly handle differences and promote India-China relations on a stable track during the recently concluded talks with Foreign Secretary Misri.

ALSO READ: China flags handling differences, maintaining ties in talks with Misri Foreign Secretary Misri, who arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a two-day visit, held talks with Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Sun Weidong on Monday to stabilise and rebuild relations that have been stalled for over four years due to the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

China has yet to consent to de-escalation followed by the withdrawal of its troops along the LAC, despite the disengagement at the two remaining face-off sites—Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh—last October. This disengagement has allowed for the resumption of patrolling by both forces and grazing by herders while also lowering the likelihood of unintended escalation.