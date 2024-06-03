LeT commander, one more terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including a self-styled commander of the outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdhi said the ultras -- identified as Riyaz Dar and Rayees Dar -- were killed in the exchange of firing during a cordon and search operation in Nihama area of the south Kashmir district.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Riyaz Dar was a "commander" of the banned LeT and was wanted in several terror cases. He had been evading security forces for many years.



ALSO READ: Fire breaks out in four coaches of Taj Express in Delhi, no casualties

Security forces had launched the operation after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The militants opened fire on members of a search party and the two terrorists were killed in the ensuing encounter, the official said.