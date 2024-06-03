Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / LeT commander, one more terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

LeT commander, one more terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Riyaz Dar was a 'commander' of the banned LeT and was wanted in several terror cases. He had been evading security forces for many years

File Photo of Security personnel amid high alert after a Village Defence Guards member was killed while fighting terrorists in the Basantgarh area, in Udhampur district (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 6:53 PM IST
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including a self-styled commander of the outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdhi said the ultras -- identified as Riyaz Dar and Rayees Dar -- were killed in the exchange of firing during a cordon and search operation in Nihama area of the south Kashmir district.

Riyaz Dar was a "commander" of the banned LeT and was wanted in several terror cases. He had been evading security forces for many years.

Security forces had launched the operation after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The militants opened fire on members of a search party and the two terrorists were killed in the ensuing encounter, the official said.

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

