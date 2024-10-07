Maldives 1st Lady visits FSSAI office, discusses aspects of food standards

First Lady of Maldives Sajidha Mohamed on Monday visited the office of food regulator FSSAI and discussed key aspects of food safety standards.

According to an official statement, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had the honour of welcoming Sajidha Mohamed, First Lady of the Republic of Maldives and her delegation for a meeting held at FSSAI headquarter in the national capital.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the meeting, Sajidha Mohamed had an "engaging interaction with India's contact point for the Codex Alimentarius Commission, discussing key aspects of food safety standards and regulatory frameworks."



The First Lady was apprised of the laboratory ecosystems established by FSSAI to ensure the highest standards of food safety across the nation.