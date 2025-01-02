Maldives foreign minister Abdulla Khaleel begins 3-day visit to India

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel arrived here on Thursday on a three-day visit to explore ways to bolster bilateral ties in several key areas including maritime security, trade and investment.

Khaleel's trip to India comes nearly three months after Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu visited India.

On Friday, the Maldivian foreign minister will hold wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar covering almost all aspects of India-Maldives ties.

"Working towards India-Maldives joint vision of a 'Comprehensive Economic & Maritime Security Partnership'. Warm welcome to FM @abkhaleel of Maldives on his first official visit to India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on 'X'.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall bilateral ties including in areas of defence and security witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain after Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November 2023.

Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country. Subsequently, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians.

However, Muizzu vowed to boost ties with India during his visit to Delhi in October.