Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to visit India early next week

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to visit India early next week

Sullivan's trip will be the last high-profile visit to New Delhi from the outgoing Biden administration

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 9:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is set to visit India early next week to take stock of the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

The iCET represents a landmark initiative between the two countries in areas of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotech, and defence innovation.

Sullivan's trip will be the last high-profile visit to New Delhi from the outgoing Biden administration.

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the US will take place on January 20.

It is learnt that Sullivan will be in Delhi on January 6 and will hold wide-ranging talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

No official announcement has been made yet on the US NSA's visit to India.

Also Read

We strongly condemn cowardly terrorist attack in New Orleans: PM Modi

After H-1B visa, Trump's Maga supporters oppose OPT programme: All we know

Asian LNG prices set to increase after Russia-Ukraine transit ends

Driver expressed desire to kill before New Orleans rampage, says Biden

Who was Shamsud-Din Jabbar? FBI names US Army veteran in New Orleans attack

Sullivan's trip comes days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded a six-day visit to the US.

In their talks, Sullivan and Doval are expected to deliberate on implementation of the iCET, billed as one of the very significant initiatives rolled out during Joe Biden's presidency to expand India-US strategic ties.

The iCET was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Biden in May 2022 with an aim to forge greater collaboration between the two countries in areas of critical technologies.

Last year, the two sides unveiled a raft of transformative initiatives to deepen India-US cooperation in areas of semiconductor, critical minerals, advanced telecommunication and defence space.

During Sullivan's visit, the two sides are also expected to review the overall India-US strategic ties and outcomes achieved in deepening ties between the two countries under Biden's presidency.

The US NSA is also likely to meet External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and other senior Indian officials.

Sullivan last visited India in June last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RFI issued for manufacturing 23-mm anti-drone ammunition to boost defence

Mamata accuses BSF of infiltration plot; border guards reject claim

B'desh continues to erase role of Hasina's father Mujib, now from textbooks

Govt announces $500,000 relief assistance to earthquake-hit Vanuatu

Govt approves Rs 29 cr grant to develop Sri Lanka's north boatyard

Topics :Joe BidenUnited StatesNational SecurityDonald Trump administrationDonald Trump

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story