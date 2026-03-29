MEA's shrinking share amid India's global ambitions flags funding gap

The committee observed that while the absolute allocation has increased in nominal terms, the proportional share has remained relatively low, even as India’s global ambitions, diplomatic footprint, and development partnership commitments have expanded substantially.

In absolute terms, India allocates approximately 0.06 per cent of its GDP to foreign affairs, which compares unfavourably with countries such as the US (approximately 0.15-0.20 per cent of GDP) and the UK (approximately 0.25-0.30 per cent of GDP). The committee noted that the MEA is ranked 23rd among Union ministries in terms of budgetary allocation.

In an earlier demand for grants in FY26, the committee had specifically recommended a budgetary enhancement of at least 20 per cent in MEA’s allocation. The ministry then told the panel that this was formally communicated to the Finance Ministry ahead of the pre-Budget consultations. Despite this, the eventual increase was limited to 7.81 per cent. The committee reiterated its earlier recommendation for a budgetary enhancement of at least 20 per cent and urged the Centre that the MEA’s allocation be progressively raised to a level closer to the global benchmark.