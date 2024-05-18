'Misleading': Defence ministry on reports of Chinook Chopper model missing

The defence ministry on Saturday trashed reports that a model of a Chinook chopper installed by the DRDO at the 2020 edition of DefExpo went missing.

Defence Ministry spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu said the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) never installed any helicopter model in Lucknow.

"The news circulating about a DRDO installed Chinook Helicopter Model at Lucknow during DefExpo 2020 missing is misleading," he said in a brief statement.

"Chinook is made by Boeing and DRDO has never installed any helicopter model at Lucknow anytime. DefExpo2020 was an incident-free exhibition and no product or model went missing during its conduct," Babu said.



The DRDO also described the reports as "misleading".



Officials said there was a model of a helicopter in a dilapidated condition at Sector 20 of Vrindavan Yojna area in Lucknow and it was removed following a recommendation by security personnel as a helipad had to be constructed for the prime minister's visit to the city for an event relating to G20.