Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Australia, Indonesia conclude trilateral maritime security workshop

India, Australia, Indonesia conclude trilateral maritime security workshop

"The Workshop was conducted under the aegis of Headquarters Southern Naval Command and witnessed participation of delegates from the three participating Navies," the release added

Indian Navy aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya INS Vikrant
During the workshop, Talks were also delivered by RAdm Upal Kundu, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Southern Naval Command and RAdm Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Sea Training. Photo credit: PIB
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 11:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The second edition of India, Australia, Indonesia Trilateral Maritime Security Workshop (TMSW) concluded on Friday after discussing the ongoing maritime security challenges and opportunities for collaboration between the three maritime neighbours in the region.

"The theme of the workshop was 'Indian Ocean Region: Collaborative Efforts to Enhance Regional Maritime Security', which was chosen to discuss ongoing maritime security challenges and opportunities for collaboration between the three maritime neighbours in the region," the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The exercise was conducted from May 15 to 17 May, at INS Dronacharya, Kochi, India.

"The Workshop was conducted under the aegis of Headquarters Southern Naval Command and witnessed participation of delegates from the three participating Navies," the release added.

The workshop was presided over by RAdm Nirbhay Bapna, ACNS (FCI), and Co-Chaired by Cmde Paul O'Grady, Commodore Flotillas from Royal Australian Navy, FAdm Heri Triwibowo, Assistant for Operations to CIC Indonesian Fleet Command from TNI (AL) and Cmde Manmeet S Khurana, Cmde (Foreign Cooperation) from Indian Navy.

During the Workshop, discussions were centered on a wide array of topics, canvasing present day opportunities and challenges in the IOR, including Information Exchange mechanisms and capabilities of IFC-IOR, Maritime Domain Awareness, non-traditional and illicit maritime activities, Maritime Law enforcement, capability enhancement and capacity building, avenues for enhancing interoperability and cooperation etc.

During the workshop, Talks were also delivered by RAdm Upal Kundu, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Southern Naval Command and RAdm Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Sea Training.

A visit to Indian Naval training facilities at Kochi and M/s Cochin Shipyard Limited was also organised for the delegates from Australian and Indonesian Navies during the workshop.

Also Read

Top diplomats of S Korea, Japan and China meet to restart trilateral summit

National Maritime Day 2024: History, significance, theme and more

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

Infopark to build workspaces in Kochi Metro station, inks pact with KMRL

Dronacharya nominee Lalit aims for 3 wrestling medals at 2024 Olympics

India friend of world, expect it to bring peace to Ukraine: Switzerland

Ukraine braces for heavy battles as Putin says carving out 'buffer zone'

Asian aircraft carrier race: Which are the others after India and China?

Gaza war tragic, terrible, but not a 'genocide': Israel tells UN court

Protests in PoK result of Pak's policy of plundering of resources: Govt

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AustraliaIndonesiamaritime security

First Published: May 17 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story