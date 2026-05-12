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Nations must reflect: India on China backing Pakistan during Op Sindoor

Last week, China, for the first time, confirmed that it provided on-site technical support to Pakistan during the four-day conflict with India, according to Chinese official media reports

Randhir Jaiswal, Randhir
Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 11:04 PM IST
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India on Tuesday said that reports of China supporting Pakistan during Operation Sindoor corroborate what was known earlier and it is for nations that consider themselves responsible to reflect whether supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their standing.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated this while responding to a question on Chinese official media reports that admitted to Beijing providing technical support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor carried out by India in May 2025 to avenge the Pahalgam terror attacks.

"We have seen these reports that corroborate what was known earlier. Operation Sindoor was a precise, targeted and calibrated response to the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, aimed at destroying state-sponsored terrorist infrastructure operating out of Pakistan and at its behest," Jaiswal said at the press briefing.

"It is for nations who consider themselves responsible to reflect whether supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their reputation and standing," he said.

Last week, China, for the first time, confirmed that it provided on-site technical support to Pakistan during the four-day conflict with India, according to Chinese official media reports.

China's state broadcaster CCTV on Thursday aired an interview with Zhang Heng, an engineer from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China's (AVIC) Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, a key developer of China's advanced fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicle design.

Zhang had provided technical support to Pakistan during the four-day war last May, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported, quoting CCTV.

Pakistan's air force operates a fleet of Chinese-made J-10CE jets, produced by an AVIC subsidiary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Operation SindoorPakistan ChinaMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: May 12 2026 | 11:04 PM IST

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