NSA Doval may visit China soon to restart Special Reps boundary talks

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval is expected to visit Beijing soon, with one report suggesting the trip could be as early as Tuesday, December 17. He is set to lead the Indian delegation at the Special Representatives dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, focusing on the broader India-China boundary issue. This dialogue will take place after nearly five years.
On Monday, news agency PTI reported that NSA Doval is likely to visit China in the coming weeks. However, an India Today report claimed the visit is scheduled for December 17. Both reports cited unnamed sources for their information regarding Doval's travel plans.
The discussions aim to address ongoing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This will be the first Special Representatives-level dialogue since the Galwan Valley clash in 2020 and the first such meeting since December 2019.
Doval's visit comes two months after India and China reached an agreement in October on patrolling arrangements along the LAC in the India-China border areas.
The last round of the Special Representatives dialogue occurred in New Delhi in December 2019.