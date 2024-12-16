Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sri Lankan prez Dissanayake meets FM Sitharaman to discuss economic ties

Sri Lanka President Anura Dissanayake with Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 7:13 AM IST
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday and held talks on strengthening economic cooperation between the two nations.

Dissanayake said that they discussed strengthening Indo-Sri Lanka economic cooperation, enhancing investment opportunities and fostering regional security.

In a post on X, Dissanayake said, "During my official visit to India, I had the privilege of engaging in productive discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval. Our conversations focused on strengthening Indo-Sri Lanka economic cooperation, enhancing investment opportunities, fostering regional security, and advancing key sectors such as tourism and energy. These engagements reaffirm the commitment to deepening the partnership between our two nations."

Earlier on Sunday, Dissanayake also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Jaishankar, during his meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday, highlighted the island nation's prominent role in India's Neighborhood First policy and SAGAR Outlook.

He further affirmed confidence that President Dissanayake's talks with Prime Minister Modi today will lead to greater cooperation between New Delhi and Colombo.

"Pleased to call on President Anura Kumara Disanayake at the start of his first State Visit to India. Sri Lanka is key to both India's Neighborhood First policy and SAGAR Outlook. Confident that the talks with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow will lead to greater trust and deeper cooperation," the EAM stated in a post on X.

Dissanayake said he held "fruitful discussions on the matters of mutual interest" during his meetings with EAM Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Earlier in the day, the Sri Lankan President was received by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan in Delhi.

This is the first bilateral visit of Dissanayake to India after assuming office in September.

The Sri Lankan President is on a day State visit to India from December 15 to December 17. Dissanayake will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

