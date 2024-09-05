Om Birla stresses Parliamentary exchanges between India-UAE to boost ties

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla underscored the importance of regular parliamentary exchanges between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to strengthen bilateral ties, during a meeting with a visiting UAE Parliamentary Delegation at the Parliament House Complex. Notably, the delegation was led by Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, head of the Committee on Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On this occasion, citing the history of India and the centuries-old civilisational and cultural relationship between India and the UAE, Birla noted that there has been a significant increase in people to people contact between the two countries since independence. As a result, a large number of Indian citizens reside in the UAE and are contributing to its progress and prosperity. He underlined the need to further enhance people-to-people contacts and partnership between the two countries.

Mentioning the strong possibilities of cooperation in technology, innovation, and investment in India, Birla opined that due to collective efforts, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world.

Referring to his visit to the UAE in 2022, Birla expressed the view that regular discussion and dialogue between the parliaments have led to excellent understanding between the two countries. He described the understanding between the two countries on global and regional issues as the basis of strong relations between the two countries. Birla also stressed on regular exchange of parliamentary delegations between the two countries to strengthen bilateral relations.

Om Birla also shared pictures on X and wrote, "Warm and friendly meeting with the Parliamentary Delegation from the UAE, led by H.E. Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Committee for Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs. Referring to our historic and strategic ties, emphasized the need to further strengthen cooperation in trade, technology, and people-to-people contacts. Also underlined the imperative of increasing parliamentary cooperation between the two nations."

Obeserving that India and UAE are leveraging the development and prosperity of their nations through technology, Birla suggested that through mutual dialogue, the Parliaments of that the two countries can share their achievements and best practices. He suggested that regular discussions and dialogue between the parliamentary committees of the two countries should be enhanced so that both may learn from each other's experiences.

Highlighting India's spirit of 'Vishwa Bandhu', Birla observed that India prioritises mutually beneficial forms of progress. He was happy to note that both countries are taking the tradition of cultural and trade exchanges to new heights. He hoped that tourism between India and the UAE would get a further boost. Referring to the Indian community in the UAE, Birla expressed happiness at the construction of the Swami Narayan Temple facilitated by the UAE government. He hailed this achievement as proof of strong cultural ties.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Nuaimi praised the spirit of fraternity between the two countries. He said that India and the UAE share centuries-old historical relations. Emphasising people-to-people contacts, he said that both the countries should strive to elevate their bilateral relations to the next level. He also commended the visionary leadership of both countries for their strong commitment to trade, technology, and cultural contacts that lead to development and prosperity.