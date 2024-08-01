Over 1.3 mn Indian students pursuing higher studies abroad in 2024: Govt

Over 13 lakh Indian students are currently pursuing higher studies abroad in 2024, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh shared data in a written response in Rajya Sabha to queries on whether the government maintains data of emigrant students going abroad for studies. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In his response, Singh shared country-wise details of Indian students studying abroad, spanning 108 countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Singapore, Russia, Israel and Ukraine. According to the data shared, as on date, 13,35,878 Indian students are pursuing higher studies abroad in 2024.

For 2023, the figure was 13,18,955, while it was 9,07,404 for 2022.

In the current year, of the 1,33,5878 Indian students 4,27,000 were studying in Canada and 3,37,630 students in the US, 8,580 in China, eight in Greece, 900 in Israel, 14 in Pakistan and 2510 in Ukraine.

"Indian Missions/Posts abroad constantly engage with Indian students studying overseas and encourage them to either register with them or on the Global Rishta Portal. They organise 'Welcome Ceremonies' for Indian students who travel abroad for the first time and brief them on security issues in the host countries.

"They also advise them to register with the Indian Missions/Posts and to regularly stay connected. Indian Missions/Posts use the aforesaid method to collect data of Indian students abroad through voluntary registrations. Indian Missions/Posts abroad also coordinate with the concerned authorities in the host Governments to secure data on the number of Indian students studying overseas," the minister said in his response.

In response to another query, Singh said the government of India has been continuously making efforts to "increase" the number of countries that may provide visa free entry travel, visa-on-arrival facilities to Indians for ease of travelling around the world.