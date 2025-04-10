Pakistan distances itself from Tahawwur Rana, says he is Canadian citizen

Pakistan has distanced itself from 26/11 Mumbai terror accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who was brought to India on Thursday after years of extradition proceedings in the US.

During a weekly press briefing, the spokesperson of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was asked about Rana's extradition to India. The ministry claimed that Rana had not renewed his Pakistani documentation in over 20 years and holds Canadian nationality.

“Tahawwur Rana has not renewed his Pakistani documents for over two decades. His Canadian nationality is very clear,” spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said.

Notably, Pakistan permits dual citizenship with Canada, allowing Pakistani-origin individuals to retain their citizenship even after acquiring Canadian nationality.

How Rana’s extradition unfolded

Rana, 64, a Pakistani-origin Canadian, was convicted in the US for helping operatives of the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and for providing material support to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which killed over 166 people. He had challenged his extradition to India multiple times, but all attempts were rejected.

On February 11, 2025, the US Secretary of State signed a surrender warrant authorising Rana's extradition. His legal team filed an emergency motion to stay the decision, but on April 7, the US Supreme Court denied the plea, clearing the path for Indian authorities to bring him back.

India’s case against Tahawwur Rana

Rana's extradition go back over a decade. On November 11, 2009, the Indian government registered a case at the NIA Police Station in New Delhi under several sections of Indian law. The case involved Rana and his associate, David Coleman Headley, a US citizen who has already confessed to scouting targets for the 26/11 attacks.

Both Headley and Rana were arrested in the US. While Headley turned approver and was sentenced to 35 years in the US, Rana remained in custody and fought his extradition for years.

What Rana’s return means for India

Rana’s extradition is being seen as a major step in India's pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which remain one of the deadliest terror incidents in India’s history.

The NIA is expected to interrogate him to gather more intelligence about the international network behind the attacks, including the role of Pakistan-based masterminds still at large.

(With ANI inputs)