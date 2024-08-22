Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday voiced "deep concern" over the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, saying India firmly believes that no problem can be solved in the battlefield and it supports dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability. He made the remarks in a joint press statement after his meeting with Polish counterpart Donald Tusk during which they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and decided to elevate the bilateral relationship into a Strategic Partnership. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of deep concern for all of us. India firmly believes that no problem can be solved in the battlefield," Modi said.

Modi, who will travel to Ukraine tonight at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the loss of lives of innocent people in any crisis has become the biggest challenge for the entire humanity.

"We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability. For this, India, along with its friendly countries, is ready to provide all possible support," he added.

Modi thanked Prime Minister Tusk for his invaluable efforts to strengthen the India-Poland friendship, saying they are "truly commendable".

He also thanked him for playing an important role in facilitating the evacuation of Indian students from war-torn Ukraine in 2022.

Prime Minister Modi said that India and Poland have also been moving forward in close coordination on the international stage.

"We both agree that reform of the United Nations and other international institutions is the need of the hour to face global challenges," he said.

He also invited Polish companies to join 'Make in India' initiative.

"Today is a day of special significance in the relations between India and Poland. Today after forty-five years an Indian Prime Minister has visited Poland," he said.

Modi arrived in Poland on Wednesday on the first leg of his two-nation visit during which he will also travel to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

His visit to Poland is the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years.

Modi received a ceremonial red carpet welcome at the Chancellery before the talks.

"A new landmark in the India-Poland partnership! PM @narendramodi was warmly received by PM @donaldtusk of Poland at the Federal Chancellery in Warsaw and accorded a ceremonial welcome. This visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland after 45 years will impart fresh momentum to the India-Poland partnership," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

"Finally. After 45 years! Prime Minister @narendramodi, good to see you in Warsaw," Tusk posted on X.