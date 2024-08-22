Bangladesh revokes Sheikh Hasina's diplomatic passport; extradition looms

Bangladesh’s interim government has revoked all diplomatic passports issued to Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Sheikh Hasina era, including the former Prime Minister’s passport, reported India Today.

The decision, announced by the Home Department of Bangladesh, signals a significant shift in the nation’s diplomatic and political landscape ahead of the upcoming General Elections. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Diplomatic passports, which offer perks like visa-free travel to select countries, were granted to MPs during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure as Prime Minister. The revocation highlights the interim government’s broader agenda to recalibrate Bangladesh’s political framework.

Sheikh Hasina, who has been in India since August 5 after fleeing escalating violence and threats in Bangladesh, remains in a precarious position. Despite seeking asylum in the UK or another European nation, she has yet to secure clearance from any country.

India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar confirmed in Parliament that Hasina is currently in India, requiring assistance. Her extended stay, however, raises diplomatic concerns for India as Bangladesh ramps up calls for her extradition. Although Dhaka has yet to submit a formal request, the situation could strain bilateral ties.

In a fiery speech in Dhaka, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir demanded Hasina’s extradition, insisting she face trial in Bangladesh. “It is our call to you that you should hand her over to the Government of Bangladesh in a legal way. The people of this country have given the decision for her trial, let her face the trial,” he declared, urging India to hand her over to the Bangladeshi government.

Mirza Fakhrul also accused Hasina of plotting from her Indian refuge to destabilise the revolution in Bangladesh. Hasina fled to India following the collapse of her government amid widespread unrest over a controversial government job quota system.