Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Oli to raise trade issues with India during upcoming New Delhi visit

PM Oli to raise trade issues with India during upcoming New Delhi visit

The government is committed to resolving the trade-related issues with the two neighbouring countries, India and China, as they are Nepal's first market, Bhandari said

India-Nepal, Modi, KP Sharma Oli
Various issues, including trade promotion, would be discussed, Bhandari said while speaking as chief guest at a programme organised by Nepal Freight Forwarders Association to mark the 31st Cargo Day in Kathmandu.
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nepal is preparing for a high-level dialogue to resolve existing trade issues with India during Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's upcoming visit to New Delhi, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Damodar Bhandari said on Tuesday.

Various issues, including trade promotion, would be discussed, Bhandari said while speaking as chief guest at a programme organised by Nepal Freight Forwarders Association to mark the 31st Cargo Day in Kathmandu.

The Ministry has been taking initiatives to upgrade trade and business between the two countries, he added.

The government is committed to resolving the trade-related issues with the two neighbouring countries, India and China, as they are Nepal's first market, Bhandari said.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Chhetri last week said Prime Minister Oli will visit India in mid-September. However, the date and the detailed schedules of the visit are yet to be finalised.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China hasn't intruded even an inch into Indian territory since 1962: Rijiju

US team to visit India on Aug 25 for next round of talks for trade pact

Nimisha Priya's death sentence overturned: Grand Mufti Muslaiyar's office

Premium

Private industry expects a timebound defence acquisition rules review

If I weren't around, India would be fighting Pakistan, claims Trump

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Nepal tiesKP Sharma Oli

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story