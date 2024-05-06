Poonch attack: Ambush tactics used by terrorists point to worrying trend

A major search operation launched by the Indian Army in the Shahsitar area of Surankote in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district entered its third day on Monday, following a terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy that has thrown up a worrying trend.

The terrorist attack on the IAF convoy on Saturday, which was the first major incident in the Jammu region this year, resulted in the death of one jawan and injuries to four others, prompting heightened security measures throughout the region.

After the ambush, the five injured IAF personnel were rushed to the Command Hospital in Udhampur, where one of the injured airmen, Corporal Vikky Pahade, succumbed to his injuries.

A worrying trend

Saturday's attack has thrown up a worrying trend. The IAF convoy truck that was targeted was the last of three vehicles that was travelling from Jaranwalli Gali to Shahistar Top, where the IAF has a base, a national daily reported, citing unnamed sources.

The terrorists had taken up positions atop the hills along the road. From this position, they opened fire on the targeted vehicle, after the first two had passed.

According to the report, the terrorists struck the front windscreen of the vehicle, which made it stop. Subsequently, the terrorists injured the IAF personnel by opening fire on the side of the vehicle. The terrorists then fled into the nearby forests when the IAF personnel retaliated.

In December, another ambush had led to the death of four Army soldiers near Topa Pir on the Dehra Ki Gali-Buffliaz road in the Poonch district. During that attack, too, the terrorists had taken up positions on the nearby hills and opened fire on the vehicles carrying the security forces, said the report.

During another ambush attack near Bhatta Durrian in April last year, the terrorists had once again taken up positions on the hills along NH-144A to attack an Army truck.

The locations of all these three attacks fall within a radius of about 40 kilometres (Km), the national daily highlighted.

The terrorists involved in these attacks are not only well-trained but are likely to have established a strong logistical support base in the area, since without one it would not be possible for them to operate their given the significant presence of security forces, the national daily said, citing a retired Army officer who has served in Jammu and Kashmir.

Saturday's attackers used Kalashnikov assault rifles, a US-made M4 carbine and steel bullets to cause maximum casualties, a news agency reported, citing officials.

The perpetrators of Saturday's attack might have also been involved in previous attacks on security personnel since last year, said the national daily.

A total of 19 security forces personnel were reportedly killed in four militant attacks in the Poonch and Rajouri districts in 2023. About 30 terrorists were also killed during security operations in both these districts.

The IAF convoy ambush is the second terrorist attack in the Pir Panjal region, which is spread over the Rajouri and Poonch districts, in less than a fortnight, the report said. Both the Rajouri and Poonch districts are part of the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to the polls on May 25.

Poonch attack latest updates

As part of the ongoing operation, armed bulletproof vehicles are patrolling the area and a dog squad has been deployed to check vehicles, a news agency reported on Monday, citing unnamed security officials.

At least till Sunday, new agencies reported that no "contact" had occurred between the forces and terrorists involved in the attack. Officials told news agencies on Sunday that a joint operation by the Army and the police was underway in a number of areas, including Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai and Sheendara Top, to neutralise the terrorists. Helicopters and drones have also been pressed into service to track down the terrorists.

No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack yet. However, the perpetrators appear to know the topography of the area, where security forces have a strong presence, one national daily reported.

On Sunday, senior Army, police and paramilitary officials visited Poonch to oversee the massive search operation. The Additional Director General of Police for Jammu told news agencies on Sunday that a number of suspects had been picked up for questioning in relation to the attack.

Immediately following the attack, a local Rashtriya Rifles unit, with support from the Army and police, kicked off cordon and search operations in the area to track down the perpetrators and ensure the safety of civilians. The Indian Army sent additional forces to the Jarranwali Gali in Poonch late Saturday night, a news agency reported.

Sources in the security forces told the media on Sunday evening that the search operations in Jarranwali Gali and adjoining areas would continue.