Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Rajnath exhorts people to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

Rajnath exhorts people to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

The Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated every year on this day to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform who fought valiantly on the borders

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
Singh said it is an opportunity for the citizens to recognise the indomitable courage of the soldiers. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 4:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday urged people to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, describing it as a collective responsibility to ensure the welfare of the soldiers.

The Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated every year on this day to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform who fought valiantly on the borders.

In a video message on X, Singh said it is an opportunity for the citizens to recognise the indomitable courage, sacrifice and dedication of the soldiers and reaffirm the resolve to fulfil the responsibilities towards the "bravehearts".

"Our armed forces act as an impregnable security shield, which is ever-ready to protect us in every situation -- not just external threats, but also during natural disasters," he said.

"Their sacrifice and discipline of our soldiers is a source of inspiration for every Indian," he added.

Reiterating the government's commitment towards the welfare of the ex-servicemen, Singh said all efforts are being made to cater to the needs of the veterans and their families.

More From This Section

Syrian rebels quicken momentum as Assad tries to shore up defence

Brics nations have no interest in weakening US dollar: EAM Jaishankar

Iskcon Namhatta centre in Bangladesh burnt down, says Radharaman Das

Taiwan detects 15 Chinese aircraft, 8 naval vessels around its territory

Funded by India, foundation stone laid for Khamlalung Health Post in Nepal

He called upon people to play their part, emphasising that their contribution can prove to be crucial for the soldiers and their kin.

For the welfare of society, it is the duty of every citizen to earn with a hundred hands and donate with a thousand hands, he said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi extend greetings on Armed Forces Flag Day

Rajnath Singh to attend 21st Inter-Governmental Commission meet in Russia

Nation marks 75 years of Constitution, leaders extend greetings and tribute

Centre to meet party floor leaders today ahead of Parl's winter session

India, Japan resolve to boost co-development of military hardware: Rajnath

Topics :Rajnath SinghIndian ArmyIndian military

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story