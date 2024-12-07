Rajnath exhorts people to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday urged people to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, describing it as a collective responsibility to ensure the welfare of the soldiers.

The Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated every year on this day to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform who fought valiantly on the borders.

In a video message on X, Singh said it is an opportunity for the citizens to recognise the indomitable courage, sacrifice and dedication of the soldiers and reaffirm the resolve to fulfil the responsibilities towards the "bravehearts".

"Our armed forces act as an impregnable security shield, which is ever-ready to protect us in every situation -- not just external threats, but also during natural disasters," he said.

"Their sacrifice and discipline of our soldiers is a source of inspiration for every Indian," he added.

Reiterating the government's commitment towards the welfare of the ex-servicemen, Singh said all efforts are being made to cater to the needs of the veterans and their families.

He called upon people to play their part, emphasising that their contribution can prove to be crucial for the soldiers and their kin.

For the welfare of society, it is the duty of every citizen to earn with a hundred hands and donate with a thousand hands, he said.