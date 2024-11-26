Nation marks 75 years of Constitution, leaders extend greetings and tribute

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings for Constitution Day to the people on Tuesday.

He paid homage to Baba Saheb Ambedkar, who contributed to the creation of the Indian Constitution, through a post on social media platform X.

"Heartiest greetings to all Indians on 'Constitution Day'. The Indian Constitution has laid the foundation for the creation of a new India. Today our country is moving forward with a strong resolve to build a developed, strong and self-respecting India. #75YearsOfConstitution. On this sacred occasion of 'Constitution Day', I pay my homage to all the great personalities including Baba Saheb Ambedkar who have contributed in the creation of the Indian Constitution," he posted on X.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, on Tuesday also extended wishes on the eve of Constitution Day.

"Heartiest greetings of Constitution Day to all the countrymen. The entry of the Indian Constitution into its 75th year is a bright occasion for our democracy. Salute to all the great souls who contributed to strengthening it and taking the nation on the path of progress. #75YearsOfConstitution," he posted on X.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also greeted the people of the state on Constitution Day. In a message issued on the eve of Constitution Day, the Chief Minister said that the Constitution is the soul of the country. It is also the protector of the pride, rights and honour of every Indian.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi paid floral tribute to BR Ambedkar in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of 'Samvidhan Diwas'. CM Majhi along with state ministers is also holding a padayatra in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu will address the Members of both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday in the Central Hall on the occasion of 'Samvidhan Divas' (Constitution Day). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the Constitution Day celebrations, marking 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution of India.

The event will be held at the Auditorium, Administrative Building Complex of the Supreme Court of India. During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi will release the annual report of the Indian Judiciary (2023-24) and deliver an address to the gathering.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, Heads of Missions based in Delhi, and other dignitaries will attend the event.

Vice President Dhankhar will also address the Members of both Houses during the occasion.

A commemorative coin and stamp marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India will be released during the event. Additionally, two books, titled "Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse" and "Making of the Constitution of India & Its Glorious Journey", will also be unveiled.

A booklet focusing on the art of the Constitution of India, as well as versions of the Constitution in Sanskrit and Maithili languages, will be released. A short film showcasing the making, historical significance, and journey of the Indian Constitution will also be screened for the distinguished gathering.