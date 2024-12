Brics countries have no interest in weakening the US dollar at all, India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at an event in Qatar's capital Doha on Saturday.

His remarks came a week after US President-elect Donald Trump had demanded that Brics member countries, which include major emerging economies like India, Russia and China, commit to not creating a new currency or supporting another currency that would replace the dollar or face 100per cent tariffs.