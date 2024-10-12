Rajnath performs 'Shastra Puja' at Army's 33 Corps HQ on Dussehra

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday performed "Shastra Puja" (worship of weapons) on the occasion of Vijayadashami at the headquarters of an Army corps in West Bengal.

Vijayadashami marks the end of Navratra and is celebrated as the festival of Dussehra.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"On the occasion of Vijayadashami in India, there has been a lostanding tradition of weapon worship. Today, I performed 'Shastra Puja' at the 33 Corps headquarters in Sukna, Darjeeling," Singh posted on X in Hindi.

Singh also shared photographs.

Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, senior officers and jawans were also present on the occasion.