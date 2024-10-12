India 'cautiously optimistic' about border talks with China: Rajnath Singh

India remains “cautiously optimistic” about the ongoing diplomatic-military talks with China to resolve the troop standoff in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday. However, he also expressed full confidence in the Army’s ability to handle any situation should tensions escalate along the border.

Speaking at the Army Commanders' Conference in Gangtok, Singh emphasised that the progress of discussions with China is contingent on "actual progress" being made on the ground, specifically with the disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh.

India has been advocating for a phased process, starting with troop disengagement at the two remaining conflict points in Depsang and Demchok. This would be followed by de-escalation and eventually the withdrawal of the 50,000 Chinese troops stationed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region.

The defence minister’s comments come against the backdrop of concerns about China’s inconsistent actions, as the People’s Liberation Army made several incursions into eastern Ladakh in April-May 2020, despite diplomatic assurances.

Although Singh was scheduled to attend the conference, chaired by General Upendra Dwivedi, in person, bad weather forced him to address it via videoconference from Sukna in Darjeeling. The choice of Gangtok as the conference location, near the China border, was symbolic, signalling India's readiness in the eastern sector, where China has also increased its military presence by deploying 90,000 additional troops.

Earlier this month, General Dwivedi cautioned that “trust has become the biggest casualty” in India’s relationship with China, describing the situation along the LAC as “stable but sensitive and not normal”. He added that while political-diplomatic efforts have generated some “positive signalling” in recent months, implementation depends on military commanders on the ground.

In preparation for the fifth consecutive winter in the harsh terrain of eastern Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, the Army will continue to maintain its forward positions. Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working to improve India’s border infrastructure, attempting to close the gap with China.

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate BRO projects in Sikkim today

On Saturday, Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate several BRO projects in Sikkim, including 22 roads, 51 bridges, and two additional projects, totalling Rs 2,236 crore. These include 19 projects in Jammu and Kashmir, 18 in Arunachal Pradesh, 11 in Ladakh, nine in Uttarakhand, and six in Sikkim.

Defence minister Singh highlighted the need for the armed forces to prepare for "asymmetric warfare", a lesson underscored by current global conflicts. He noted that unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war, will be integral to future conflicts, and added that the forces should continuously modernise and adapt to emerging threats.

