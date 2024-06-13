Rajnath Singh takes charge as defence minister; MoD's 100-day plan on track

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh assumed charge as the Union defence minister for a second consecutive term on Thursday. Sources in the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said its 100-day action plan was on track and that 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in producing weapons and defence systems would be a major focus area.

After being elected to the Lok Sabha from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, for a third consecutive time, 72-year-old Rajnath Singh took oath as a Union Cabinet Minister on Sunday. His previous tenure as defence minister spanned from 2019 to 2024.

Arriving at South Block, New Delhi, to assume charge, Singh was welcomed by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, who was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, Secretary (ex-servicemen welfare) Niten Chandra, and Secretary (Department of Defence R&D) and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat.

The defence minister outlined his vision for the next five years and said the focus would be on carrying forward the priority areas with a renewed thrust to establish a more secure, self-reliant and prosperous nation, according to an MoD statement.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our aim will be to further strengthen the security apparatus of the country, with a focus on achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Armed Forces modernisation and the welfare of the soldiers, both serving and retired, will continue to be our main focus," Singh told the media.





The defence minister also commended the military personnel for protecting the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation with valour and commitment.

Ambitious target

The defence minister said the MoD's objective would be to increase defence exports in the coming years, according to the statement. "Defence exports had touched a record Rs 21,083 crore in 2023-24 (FY24). It was historic. Our target will be to export over Rs 50,000 crore worth of defence equipment by FY29," Singh said, reiterating the ambitious target announced by him earlier this year.

India's defence exports touched a record Rs 21,083 crore (about $2.63 billion) in FY24, growing 32.5 per cent over the previous year's Rs 15,920 crore, the MoD had said in April. It had added that defence exports, when compared with FY14, had grown by 31 times in 10 years.

In February this year, Singh had said that India's annual defence production was expected to touch Rs 3 trillion by FY29, while exports of military hardware could reach Rs 50,000 crore. India's total defence production exceeded Rs 1 trillion for the first time during FY23.

MoD's 100-day action plan

After assuming charge, the defence minister chaired a review meeting on the MoD's action plan for the first 100 days. The meeting focused on the welfare of veterans, with "major issues" pertaining to the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare being discussed, said the MoD. Singh also instructed the officers present to rededicate themselves to fulfilling the agenda outlined in the 100-day plan.

To enhance defence preparedness and continue the thrust on self-reliance, the defence minister said he would conduct regular review meetings to fast-track the progress of the MoD's flagship schemes and initiatives.

Sources in the MoD told Business Standard that increasing self-reliance in defence equipment and systems would be a major focus area of the 100-day plan, which was on track.

Apart from that, the MoD statement said that further modernising the armed forces, innovation in cutting-edge technology, strengthening border infrastructure, and ensuring ex-servicemen welfare would be other focus areas under minister Rajnath Singh's leadership.





Despite the self-reliance push, according to Swedish think-tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute's (SIPRI's) March 2024 report, India was the world's biggest arms importer in the 2019-23 period, accounting for 9.8 per cent of all arms imports.

Agnipath challenge ahead

Addressing concerns over the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces will also be on the defence minister's agenda. The BJP's alliance partners have raised concerns over the scheme, which the Opposition had criticised and promised to scrap while campaigning for the recently concluded 18th Lok Sabha polls.

The Agnipath scheme for short-term induction of personnel to the armed forces was rolled out in June 2022. Under it, both male and female aspirants between 17.5 and 21 years are recruited to the cadre below the officer rank for four years, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Those recruited under the scheme are called Agniveers.

Besides ensuring a "youthful profile" in the forces, the scheme was meant to reduce expenditure on pension and wages. The scheme's announcement had triggered violent protests in several parts of the country, with sections of the youth opposing it for not guaranteeing job security and the absence of pension benefits.

A detailed review of the Agnipath scheme is already underway.