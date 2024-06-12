Army again promotes counter-insurgency specialist as chief of staff

Government has appointed Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from the afternoon of June 30, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The government announced on Tuesday that the present Northern Army commander, Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) Upendra Dwivedi, would take over on June 30 as the next chief of army staff (COAS).

“Vice chief of the army staff Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi [is] appointed as next chief of the army staff (COAS) with effect from [w.e.f.] afternoon of June 30, 2024,” stated a written Ministry of Defence (MoD) press release.

Gen Dwivedi will be the seventh straight counter-insurgency (COIN) specialist to be promoted to the rank of general and given the coveted appointment of COAS. As evident from the graphic, almost