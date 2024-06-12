Business Standard
Army again promotes counter-insurgency specialist as chief of staff

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi will take over as the next chief of army staff on June 30, 2024, continuing the trend of promoting counter-insurgency specialists in the Indian Army

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi
Government has appointed Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from the afternoon of June 30, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Ajai Shukla
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 7:01 PM IST
The government announced on Tuesday that the present Northern Army commander, Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) Upendra Dwivedi, would take over on June 30 as the next chief of army staff (COAS).

“Vice chief of the army staff Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi [is] appointed as next chief of the army staff (COAS) with effect from [w.e.f.] afternoon of June 30, 2024,” stated a written Ministry of Defence (MoD) press release.

Gen Dwivedi will be the seventh straight counter-insurgency (COIN) specialist to be promoted to the rank of general and given the coveted appointment of COAS. As evident from the graphic, almost
Topics : Indian Army Defence ministry

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

