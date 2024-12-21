Russia reaffirms support to India's bid for permanent membership of UNSC

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

United Nations Security Council
The meeting took place in Moscow on December 19 and 20. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 5:48 PM IST
India and Russia have decided to step up joint efforts in dealing with challenges of radicalisation and terror financing.

Ways to deepen cooperation in tackling threats of terrorism were discussed at a meeting of the India-Russia joint working group (JWG) on counter-terrorism cooperation.

At a separate meeting on issues relating to the United Nations, Russia reiterated its support for India as a permanent member of a reformed UN Security Council.

The meeting took place in Moscow on December 19 and 20.

"In the 13th JWG on counter-terrorism, both sides shared their experiences in countering terrorism including cross-border terrorism, extremism and agreed to enhance cooperation to address problems of radicalisation as well as terror financing," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

"They discussed current terrorist threats at the global and regional level and combating the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes," it said in a statement.

The MEA said both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation in bilateral as well as multilateral platforms.

India and Russia also held the sixth round of consultations on UN related issues in Moscow.

"In the consultations on UN-related issues, both sides exchanged views on regional and global developments and issues pertaining to the UNSC (UN Security Council), including its reform," the MEA said.

"Russia reiterated its support for India as a permanent member of a reformed UN Security Council," it said.

Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the MEA, led the Indian delegation at the JWG on Counter Terrorism (CT) cooperation and the consultations on UN related issues.

The Russian side was headed by Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. Representatives of respective departments and agencies from both sides also participated in the meetings.

On December 19, Lal also held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and discussed current international and regional issues, especially the Ukraine conflict.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

