Situation in Bishkek is normal, says MEA; ensures safety of Indian students

Situation in Bishkek is normal, says MEA; ensures safety of Indian students

Randhir Jaiswal
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:24 PM IST
The situation in Bishkek remains normal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, days after violent mobs targeted foreigners in the Kyrgyz capital triggering concerns over Indian students there.

At present, about 17,000 Indian students are studying in Kyrgyz Republic and most of them are in Bishkek.

"The situation in Bishkek remains normal. Over two weeks ago, some incidents involving foreign students from other countries had happened which concerned our students," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Our Embassy immediately got in touch with Indian students to ensure their safety and welfare. They opened 24x7 helplines to assist them," he said.

Jaiswal's remarks came in response to a question on the issue at his weekly media briefing.

The Indian embassy took up the matter with local authorities and university administration to ensure the well-being of Indian students, he said.

"Daily direct flights between Delhi and Bishkek, and via Almaty, are available for students who wish to travel home for summer vacation. Our Embassy remains committed to assisting Indian students," he said.

Asked about murder of Bangladeshi lawmaker Mohd. Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata this month, Jaiswal said the case is under investigation.

"The case of the Bangladesh MP is under investigation. Law enforcement agencies from both countries are coordinating and necessary information is being exchanged in the matter," he said.

"The government is extending necessary support to the Bangladesh side as part of the investigation," he added.

First Published: May 30 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

