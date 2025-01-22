Support from Indians warming our hearts: Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar

Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar has expressed gratitude for India's support and stated "enjoying overwhelming support from the Indian people."

Speaking to ANI, the envoy stated, "We are very grateful that India recognises our right to self-defence. We are enjoying overwhelming support from the Indian people. It is warming our hearts."

He further emphasised the importance of continued cooperation between Israel and India, stating, "We will continue working with India to promote cooperation in the region."

Azar also highlighted India's potential role in the region, adding, "India has an amazing role to play as it can bring more investments in this region."

He also spoke about the significance of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas and described it as a "significant juncture", saying "It bears the potential of both bringing back our hostages and ensuring that Hamas doesn't commit the horrible massacre they did on 7th October (2023)."

"It is a gradual path, we are getting back 33 hostages in the next 42 days. We will engage in negotiations on the second path. We are willing to continue ceasefire provided that we get our hostages and Hamas doesn't remain there," he added.

The Israeli envoy also addressed the ongoing debate over whether the former US President Biden or the new Donald Trump administration should receive credit for the Israel-Gaza ceasefire.

"The ceasefire was thanks to many elements who were part of the negotiations including both the incoming and outgoing (US) administrations....It was a collaborative effort," he added.

On being asked if Trump's return can mark a major shift in major policies in West Asia, Azar stated, "It depends on where the focus is going to be. We hope that we can re-engage with the Trump administration in the expansion of the Abraham Accords and projects of regional cooperation."

He also praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his leadership, stating, "PM Netanyahu has proven in the last 15 months that he will not be subject to pressure."

The implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire-hostage deal between Hamas and Israel came into effect on January 19.

Earlier, over 100 hostages were freed during the weeklong ceasefire in November 2023.

Notably, Hamas militants had attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting over 200 others. Over 46,000 Palestinians have been also killed in Gaza in Israel's counter-offensive against Hamas.