Donald Trump 2.0: India to take back 18,000 illegal migrants from US

Report Card

* In 2023-24, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deported over 1,100 Indian nationals, with 160,000 individuals removed globally via 495 repatriation flights to 145 countries, including India

* Illegal migration to the US has increased, via the northern border, though Indians accounted for only 3% of unlawful crossings in 2024

* Since 2022, Indians have topped illegal immigrants from Asia at US checkpoints, surpassing the the Philippines

* In 2023-24, US authorities encountered 90,415 Indians attempting illegal entry

* DHS estimates 220,000 unauthorised Indian immigrants in the US as of 2022, part of the 13.3 million undocumented population nationwide

* Over two-thirds of undocumented immigrants have lived in the US for over a decade, contributing 5% to the workforce, particularly in agriculture, hospitality, construction (12%), and health care

* Trump’s immigration plan could require hiring 220,000–409,000 ICE staff, up from 20,000, with estimated costs between $315 billion and $1 trillion, according to the American Immigration Council (AIC)

* Mass deportation of 13.3 million undocumented immigrants could reduce US GDP by 4.2%–6.8%, AIC data states

* India seeks to protect legal immigration channels, with its citizens accounting for nearly 75% of the 386,000 H-1B visas granted in 2023