India, Israel share same challenges on security, extremism: Israeli envoy

India and Israel share similarities in challenges related to security and extremism, an Israeli envoy said on Saturday while underscoring the need for continued collaboration between the two nations.

Speaking at the plenary session at the World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2024, Kobbi Shoshani, the Consul General of Israel to Mumbai, expressed solidarity with the Hindu community in Bangladesh, condemning the violence and persecution they face.

"What is happening there is unacceptable," Shoshani said and emphasised the urgent need to address the challenges faced by the Hindu community in the neighbouring country.

He articulated a shared understanding of suffering, drawing on the historical experiences of the Jewish community who have lived in India without fear or persecution.

"We understand what it is like for daughters and children to be murdered and butchered by criminals," he said, referring to the attacks by Hamas on Israel last year.

"Israel and Bharat share similarities in their challenges related to security and extremism," he said.

Shoshani further pointed out that crises can lead to innovation, citing advancements in telecommunications and medical technology.

"Bharat is Israel's biggest friend in Asia," he said, and underscored the need for continued collaboration between the two nations.

The Israeli envoy emphasised the importance of strong military and economic foundations for both nations.

"You can't have a strong economy with a weak Army," he said, stressing that military strength is essential for economic stability.

Shoshani was sent to Mumbai by Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008. He said whenever he returns to Israel, "some part of my heart will always remain behind".