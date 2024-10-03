Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan urges democratic allies to stand together against China's expansion

Taiwan urges democratic allies to stand together against China's expansion

Yui said that US congressional support is crucial, as it signals to aggressors that Taiwan is not alone

China Taiwan
China seeks to alter the rules-based international order, the representative said.
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 1:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwan's Representative to the United States, Alexander Tah-ray Yui, has stressed the crucial role of US congressional support in deterring aggressors and maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait, as per Taiwan News.

"China's actions do not stop at Taiwan," Yui noted, emphasising that other nations also face military and economic pressure from China. He warned that China seeks to alter the rules-based international order, underscoring the need for 'democratic partners to stand together' and take action.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During a Taiwan National Day celebration at the Twin Oaks Estate in Washington, DC, on Wednesday and stated that the Taiwan-US partnership is based on 'shared interests and values' such as democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, Taiwan News reported, citing CNA.

Twin Oaks is a 17-acre estate located in the Cleveland Park neighbourhood in Washington, DC, United States. It was the residence of nine Republic of China ambassadors to the United States before the United States broke off diplomatic ties with the Republic of China on Taiwan in 1979.

Further, he also thanked the US for its support and noted the numerous pro-Taiwan bills and resolutions passed in Congress, including the Taiwan Conflict Deterrence Act.

Yui said that "US congressional support is crucial, as it signals to aggressors that Taiwan is not alone. Taiwan sits on the front line of the Pacific's first island chain, confronting authoritarian regimes, he said, adding that China's coercive actions do not stop at Taiwan. Other nations also face military and economic pressure from China."

China seeks to alter the rules-based international order, the representative said. As a result, democratic partners must stand together and take action to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait and ensure regional prosperity, he said.

More From This Section

Sailing vessel INSV Tarini headed for Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition

Biden okays Israel response to Iran missile strike, but sets big condition

Israel again destroys Iranian missiles. Does India have similar technology?

Bangladesh's interim govt recalls envoys from five nations, including India

India is Israel's strategic partner: Daniel Carmon, former Israeli envoy

Meanwhile, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Managing Direct Ingrid D. Larson underscored the strong friendship and partnership between Taiwan and the US.

She reiterated that successive US administrations have viewed Taiwan as a force for good and extended her sympathies to those affected by the typhoon, while also thanking Taiwan for its support during hurricanes in the US.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Weakened but still strong Typhoon Krathon hits Taiwan, two people dead

4,000 evacuated as typhoon bringing heavy rain heads toward Taiwan

Taiwan shuts down ahead of Typhoon Krathon's arrival, heavy rain forecast

Taiwan warns of storm surge from Typhoon Krathon, mobilises 40,000 troops

Taiwan shuts schools and offices ahead of direct hit from powerful typhoon

Topics :TaiwanChinaUnited States

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story