ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems JV in fray for building AIP submarines

The global tender for building six state-of-the-art conventional submarines for the Indian Navy has boiled down to a contest between two joint ventures (JVs).
One features German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), in partnership with India’s premier defence shipyard Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). In contest with the 180-year-old German shipbuilder is Spanish shipyard Navantia, which is bidding in partnership with Indian engineering giant Larsen and Toubro (L&T). TKMS is Germany’s only supplier of submarines and marine electronics.
The six submarines, powered by air-independent propulsion (AIP), are being built under a Rs 45,000 crore programme called Project 75-I under the “strategic partner” (SP) acquisition category. This requires qualified Indian firms to build a weapons platform in partnership with a foreign original equipment manufacturer chosen by the defence ministry.
On Wednesday, the chief executive officer of TKMS India, Khalil Rehman, addressed the press in New Delhi, making a detailed case for the first time for India to build a TKMS submarine under the “SP” programme.
Rehman’s first point was that, in India, the state-owned MDL is the only shipyard experienced in submarine construction. With its storied history dating back to the 18th century, MDL has built numerous cutting-edge warships, including two classes of submarines for the Indian Navy.
These include two Shishumar class and six Kalvari class submarines, which were instrumental in enhancing India’s underwater warfare capabilities. The Shishumar class submarines were built in partnership with HDW through a technology transfer agreement. The two lead boats were built in Killough with Indian teams integrated into the build process. That enabled the indigenous construction of the third and fourth submarine in India.
Separately, MDL collaborated with various international suppliers for procuring critical components for the Shishumar class submarines. This included sourcing propulsion systems, sonar equipment, and weapons systems from leading global manufacturers, and their successful integration.
“It is a testament to the level of maintenance ToT shared by Germany that these submarines, in more than 30 years of service, have never had to return to Germany for refit; the maintenance overhaul and modernisation of the boats is fully in the control of India,” said Rehman.
The Project-75 (I) design is based on the well-established HDW Class 214 submarine, which has a proven track record and is currently in service with several navies worldwide. Its technological advancements include AIP, Lithium-Ion battery technology, sensor and combat systems, and stealth features. These advancements ensure superior performance, increased endurance and reduced detectability -- crucial for naval operations.
The TKMS/MDL design for Project-75 (I) combines proven reliability and technological advancements. It can attack with precision-guided weapons, including torpedoes and anti-ship missiles.
TKMS has implemented different models in Italy, Israel, South Korea, Brazil and India in the past. Some of the major benefits of the TKMS experience have resulted in complete indigenous design of submarines by recipient countries, gaining autonomy in maintenance and manufacturing, the development of an export industry, stronger bilateral cooperation and increased security.
The German government and HDW, TKMS’s predecessors, and Italy decided to cooperate at an early stage of building the Class 212A submarine. The Italian government purchased the 212A design for Fincantieri, its own shipbuilding champion. Europe’s leading maritime defence companies — TKMS and Fincantieri -- developed a unique cooperation model for future Italian submarines, strengthening the defence capabilities of both countries.