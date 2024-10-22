Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Toll from Israeli strike near hospital climbs to 13, say Lebanese officials

The airstrike late Monday hit a building facing the main government hospital in the capital

Israel strike
Representative image. Image: Bloomberg
AP Tel Aviv
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 4:22 PM IST
Lebanon's Health Ministry says the death toll from an Israeli strike near one of Beirut's main hospitals has climbed to 13, with dozens more wounded.

The airstrike late Monday hit a building facing the main government hospital in the capital. The ministry said Tuesday that 57 other people were wounded in the strike. Footage circulating on social media showed that the strikes hit close to the hospital's entrance.

Israel says it only targets militants and tries to avoid harming civilians.


Topics :Lebanonhospitals

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

