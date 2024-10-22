PM Modi welcomed with 'Krishna Bhajan' upon his arrival at hotel in Kazan

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Hotel Korston in Kazan, Russian nationals warmly welcomed PM Modi, by singing Krishna Bhajan. PM Modi was seen listening to the Krishna Bhajan performed by the Russian nationals. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp PM Modi also greeted and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora as he arrived at Hotel Korston.

He is here to attend the 16th Brics Summit, being held under the Chairmanship of Russia. The Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Brics member countries. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday touched down in Kazan city of Russia to participate in the 16th Brics Summit.

Upon arrival, PM Modi also witnessed a dance performance by the artists of the Russian community at Hotel Korston in Kazan.

A Russian artist who performed along with her team, while speaking with ANI, said, "We were so excited and nervous, we rehearsed for this dance for nearly three months...The people really like PM Modi. He (PM Modi) said that we are exciting dancers."

Meanwhile, PM Modi shared a post on X about his arrival in Kazan and said, "Landed in Kazan for the Brics Summit. This is an important Summit, and the discussions here will contribute to a better planet."

Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs also shared a post on X and said, "PM @narendramodi lands in the heritage city of Kazan, Russia. On arrival, PM was warmly received by the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov."

The 16th Brics Summit in Kazan is being held under the chairmanship of Russia from October 22-24.

During his visit, PM Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Brics member countries and invited leaders in Kazan.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The Summit, themed 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,' will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues."

It further said, "The Summit will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by Brics and to identify potential areas for future collaboration."

This visit marks, PM Modi's second visit to Russia this year. He travelled to Moscow in July to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit where he held a bilateral meeting with President Putin. He was also conferred with Russia's highest civilian award, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle at the Kremlin in Moscow.

BRIC, as a formal grouping, started after the meeting of the Leaders of Russia, India and China in St Petersburg on the margins of G8 Outreach Summit in 2006.

The grouping was formalized during the first meeting of BRIC Foreign Ministers on the margins of UNGA in New York in 2006. The first BRIC Summit was held in Russia's Yekaterinburg in 2009.

It was agreed to expand BRIC into Brics with the inclusion of South Africa at the BRIC Foreign Ministers' meeting in New York in 2010. South Africa attended the 3rd Brics Summit in Sanya in 2011.

A further expansion of Brics took place in 2024 with five new members - Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.