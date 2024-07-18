Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Two soldiers injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Doda district

Two soldiers injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Doda district

A massive search operation was launched in Desa and adjoining forest areas following the killing of four army personnel

Security forces,army,soilder
Two soldiers suffered minor injuries in the terrorist firing, the officials said, adding efforts are on to flush out the terrorists. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 7:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in a forest village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district early Thursday, officials said.

The encounter took place at Jaddan Bata village in Kastigarh area around 2:00 am when terrorists opened fire on a temporary security camp established in a government school for the ongoing search operations, the officials said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They said security forces retaliated and the exchange of fire between the two sides continued for more than an hour.

Two soldiers suffered minor injuries in the terrorist firing, the officials said, adding efforts are on to flush out the terrorists.

A massive search operation was launched in Desa and adjoining forest areas following the killing of four army personnel, including a captain, by terrorists in a firefight on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The operation entered fourth day on Thursday and also witnessed brief exchange of fire at two places in Desa forests on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.
 

More From This Section

Haryana govt announces 10% job reservation for Agniveers; key details

Retired diplomat Vinay Kwatra nominated as new US ambassador to secure ties

8 out of 13 Indians onboard vessel capsized off Oman coast rescued

Review of India's implementation of ICCPR successfully concluded: MEA

India-Indonesia-Australia trilateral talks under IPOI, IORA held today

Doda district, which was cleared of terrorism in 2005, has witnessed a series of attacks since June 12 when six security personnel were injured in a terror attack in Chattergala pass, followed by a firefight in Gandoh the next day which left one policeman injured.

Three terrorists were killed in a day-long operation in Gandoh area of the district on June 26, while another encounter occurred in Ghadi Bhagwah forest on July 9.

A total of 27 persons, including 11 security personnel, a village defence guard, and five terrorists, were killed in nearly a dozen terror attacks in six districts of Jammu province since the beginning of this year.

The dead also included seven pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district on June 9.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

From Doda and Kathua to Poonch, terrorist tactics reveal worrying trend

Brief exchanges of fire between security forces & terrorists in J-K's Doda

Security forces launch search ops after suspected movement in J&K's Poonch

Soldiers, their families suffering because of BJP's wrong policies: Rahul

SC to regain full strength as Centre notifies appointments of two judges

Topics :Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir terror attackIndian Armyterrorist attacksterror attacks

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story