Review of India's implementation of ICCPR successfully concluded: MEA

A periodic review of India's implementation of the UN-mandated International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) was "successfully" concluded on Tuesday by experts of the Human Rights Committee in Geneva.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the review demonstrated India's commitment to engaging with the international human rights framework and its willingness to address concerns, while continuing its efforts towards protection and promotion of the rights of its citizens.

The Human Rights Committee carried out the fourth periodic report of India on how it implements the provisions of the ICCPR.

The ICCPR, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1966, is a multilateral treaty that commits nations to respect the civil and political rights of individuals. It came into force in 1976.

India has undergone three ICCPR reviews in the past -- the last being in 1997.

"India successfully concluded its fourth periodic review by the Human Rights Committee under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) in Geneva today," the MEA said.

The periodic review of India, which took place on July 15 to 16 saw the Indian delegation engaging in constructive dialogue with the members of the Human Rights Committee on a wide range of issues related to civil and political rights.

"Questions were posed on diverse topics such as anti-corruption measures, non-discrimination, status of women and of minorities, counter terrorism and national security measures, judicial framework, privacy and data protection laws, new criminal laws, etc," the MEA said in a statement.

It said India highlighted its success in the protection of rights of vulnerable groups, adding the country's contributions to the evolution of the global human rights framework were also recalled.

"During the discussions, the members of the Human Rights Committee spoke appreciatively of the traditions and ethos of India, rooted in principles such as pluralism, non-violence and diversity, which are in line with the essence of human rights," the MEA said.

"It was also noted that India is a vibrant parliamentary democracy, which successfully concluded the largest democratic exercise recently," it said.

The Human Rights Committee, comprising 18 independent experts serving in their individual capacity, monitors implementation of ICCPR and reviews reports of all countries by conducting periodic reviews, and then making observations and recommendations.

"The rights and freedoms provided in ICCPR are guaranteed under the Constitution of India as well as our legislative and judicial framework," the MEA said.

India became a state party to ICCPR in 1979.

The Indian delegation, co-led by Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, also included Secretary (West) in the MEA Pavan Kapoor.