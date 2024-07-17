8 out of 13 Indians onboard vessel capsized off Oman coast rescued

Eight out of 13 Indians onboard a Comoros-flagged cargo vessel that capsized off Oman coast three days ago have been rescued, official sources said on Wednesday.

The vessel MT Falcon Prestige had capsized on July 14. Thirteen Indian seafarers were onboard the ship.

Nine crew members from MT Falcon Prestige - eight Indians and one Sri Lankan - have been rescued during the search operations, the sources said.

The search and rescue operations to find the remaining crew members will continue in the area, they said.