Two soldiers lose lives while undertaking critical repair work in Ladakh

Two soldiers lost their lives while undertaking critical repair of military equipment in Ladakh on Thursday, the Indian Army said.

The soldier, identified as Sankara Rao Gottapu, sustained fatal injuries in the accident.

"On 11 July 2024, around 1000 hr while undertaking critical repair of military equipment, Cfn Sankara Rao Gottapu sustained fatal injuries due to an accidental component burst. HAV Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat, too sustained grievous injuries and was air evacuated for further treatment to Leh. However, despite the best efforts of the medical staff, he succumbed to his injuries in the evening," Fire and Fury Corps, Indian Army posted on X.



The Indian Army said that it regrets the loss of the brave soldier deployed in Ladakh.

"GOC Fire and Fury Corps and All Ranks salute the Bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice, in the line of duty in Ladakh on 11 July 24 and offer deep condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief," it stated.

Earlier on July 8, five Army soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists in Katha district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the attack, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel have been deployed along the National Highway (NH44) in Udhampur.

This measure was taken as the 11th batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims passed through Udhampur. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place by the security forces to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

Since June 9, there have been terror strikes at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda in which nine pilgrims and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan were killed. A civilian and at least seven security personnel were also injured.