Five tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh

A rescue operation has been launched. Further details are awaited

tank, DRDO, Ministry of Defence
Representational image
Press Trust of India Leh
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 11:35 AM IST
Five soldiers of the Army are feared drowned after they were swept away while crossing a river in a T-72 tank near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh early Saturday, officials said.

They said the incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 kilometres from here, during an exercise around 1 am.

The T-72 tank with five soldiers on board sank due to flash floods while they were crossing the river, the officials said.

A rescue operation has been launched. Further details are awaited.

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

