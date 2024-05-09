Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / UAE-India CEPA Council inks MoU with Indian Chamber of Commerce

UAE-India CEPA Council inks MoU with Indian Chamber of Commerce

A trade pact between the two nations came into force from May 2022

The UAE-India CEPA Council on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with Indian Chamber of Commerce to promote trade between the two countries.

Under the MoU, it said both organisations will collaborate on increasing awareness within the UAE and India regarding the significant potential of the bilateral economic partnership, highlighting opportunities for companies to leverage the free trade agreement.

A trade pact between the two nations came into force from May 2022.

"They will also engage in dialogue and information sharing, develop avenues for member awareness, explore the hosting of joint events and facilitate member interactions," it added.

