Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / UN's permanent rep Ruchira Kamboj retires after nearly 40 years

UN's permanent rep Ruchira Kamboj retires after nearly 40 years

The first woman diplomat to occupy the prestigious position as the Ambassador of India at the UN, Kamboj who had joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1987 took to social media to bid goodbye

Ruchira Kamboj
(Photo: Ruchira Kamboj posted image on X handle:@ruchirakamboj )
Press Trust of India United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 7:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

After an illustrious career spanning over 35 years, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, has retired, the senior diplomat said on Saturday.

The first woman diplomat to occupy the prestigious position as the Ambassador of India at the UN, Kamboj who had joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1987 took to social media to bid goodbye.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Thank you, Bharat, for the extraordinary years and unforgettable experiences, the 60-year-old senior diplomat signed off with this message on her X handle.

Kamboj, who was the All India women's topper of the 1987 Civil Services batch and the topper of the 1987 Foreign Service batch, formally assumed the position of Permanent Representative/ Ambassador of India to New York, on August 2, 2022.

A regular on social media X highlighting India's achievements at the UN, Kamboj's post announcing her retirement was met with overwhelming response by people from all walks of life former ambassadors to common citizens.

A typical example was from a social media user Rohit Bansal, who said, 37 years of service, Sheer grace & steel Your impact shall endure.
 

Speaking three languages, Hindi, English and French, Kamboj began her diplomatic journey in Paris as the Third Secretary in the Indian Embassy to France from 1989 to 1991.

After postings at various locations, Kamboj first came here as Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York from 2002-2005, where she dealt with a wide range of political issues, including UN Peacekeeping, UN Security Council Reform, the Middle East crisis etc, according to the Indian Mission's website.

She also had a stint as the Deputy Head of the Office of the Secretary-General at the Commonwealth Secretariat London and from 2011-2014, she was India's Chief of Protocol, the first and only lady so far in Government to have held this position.

During her stellar three-year stint at UNESCO, Paris, with many firsts to her credit, in May 2014, the Ministry of External Affairs called her on special assignment to New Delhi to direct the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was marked by the presence of Heads of State and Government from the SAARC countries and Mauritius.

Married to businessman Diwakar Kamboj, they have one daughter.

Also Read

Within 6 yrs, India achieved 80% financial inclusion: Ruchira Kamboj

UN Security Council of yesterday is always late today: Ruchira Kamboj

Kamboj chairs briefing ahead of 62nd UN Commission for Social Development

India not just observing future unfolding, actively shaping it: Amb Kamboj

India reaffirms unwavering commitment to Afghan people: Kamboj tells UNSC

US shifts focus to China risks; Zelenskyy attends Asia defence meeting

'Genocide' in Gaza, not war: Sitaram Yechury at solidarity protest

Hostage families seek ceasefire deal by Biden; Israel sets conditions

Philippines to pursue 'robust collaboration' with India on defence front

12 killed in airstrikes in Gaza as attacks targeting Houthis kill 16

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :United Nationscivil services

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story