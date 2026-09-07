US, India moving beyond cooperation in space sector: Amb Sergio Gor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday said that the United States and India were moving beyond cooperation in the space sector towards "co-creation", with the two countries jointly designing instruments, funding startups and co-authoring the future of human discovery.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the ninth edition of the Bengaluru Space Expo (BSX), being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with ISRO, IN-SPACe and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), from September 7 to 9 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

Referring to the ninth US-India Civil Space Joint Working Group recently held in Bengaluru, the US Ambassador said that those discussions affirmed that our partnership is no longer just about cooperation; it is about co-creation.

"We are no longer just sharing data; we are co-designing instruments, co-funding startups, and co-authoring the future of human discovery," he said. Reflecting on the US-India partnership in space, he said that the United States brings world-class private capital and mature commercial ecosystems, while India brings world-class engineering, extraordinary scientific talent and a fearless startup sector. "The resulting partnership creates a new dream team that can and will do wonders," he said. He noted that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recognised this synergy when they established the TRUST initiative -- Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology. The US envoy also said they were expanding the US Commercial Service in Bengaluru to build a direct commercial corridor between American industry and Indian innovators.

"Pick any sector, and the United States and India are working on it, and working at levels that were previously unthinkable. Whether that's our bilateral trade, which today exceeds USD 240 billion, whether that's pharma, technology, military cooperation, or anything else, we are working hand in hand," he said. Referring to NISAR, the joint NASA-ISRO Earth observation satellite, Gor said the mission did not build a monument to scientific theory; they built a lifesaver. "When a devastating earthquake struck Venezuela just two months ago, NISAR's radar data penetrated dense cloud cover and dust to guide emergency responders directly to ground zero. That is an example of what great things can happen when we work together. That is joint technology saving human lives in real time," he said.

He also recalled that last year, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla flew to the International Space Station in a landmark moment for India, made possible through American partnership. "Following the Axiom-4 mission and five joint science investigations, we are now looking at docking standards, interoperability, and astronaut training. TRUST creates capability. Capability creates ambition," Gor said. He said India was a proud signatory of the Artemis Accords and that NASA had officially invited ISRO to join the Moon base programme. "Make no mistake: we're going back to the Moon, and we want India by our side on the lunar surface," Gor said. He said India's space sector reforms had ignited a commercial awakening, with startups emerging in areas, including Earth observation, space situational awareness and launch technologies.

"The Moon may be our destination, but the engine of this journey is ground-level innovation, right here in our labs, startups, and commercial markets," he said. Pointing out at Indian space entrepreneurs, the US envoy said that the American market is open for them. "Our investors are watching you. Our ecosystems welcome you. We are here to help you make that leap," he said. Gor said the two countries were also working together on global space governance, including space traffic coordination for the upcoming World Radiocommunication Conference in Shanghai. "Washington and Delhi are standing shoulder to shoulder to protect open, rules-based space governance against authoritarian dominance," he said.