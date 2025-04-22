India stands to gain from deepening defence ties with US, says JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday called for India to increase its purchase of American military equipment, saying that New Delhi stands to gain from deepening its defence partnership with Washington.

Vance, who is on his first official visit to India, was addressing a trade event in Jaipur. The VP made it clear that the US is eager to collaborate more closely with India in areas such as national security, infrastructure, emerging technology, and energy.

India-US defence collaboration, F-35 fighter jets

Vance highlighted the already strong defence ties between the two countries, noting the shared national security goals and the potential to build cutting-edge military platforms together. He pointed to the possibility of India acquiring advanced American military technology, like the F-35 fighter jets, which he described as "best in class" and ideal for enhancing India's air defence capabilities.

“We want to collaborate more, we want to work together more, and we of course want your nations to buy more of our American military equipment,” Vance said, stressing that advanced platforms like the F-35s would enable the Indian Air Force to protect its airspace and citizens "like never before".

"In defence, our countries enjoy a close relationship... we can build many military platforms," Vance said, adding that both countries shared common goals in both economics and national security. "In India, America has a friend," Vance said.

Vance also stressed how India has as much to gain through a partnership, adding that there was "much India and America can accomplish together".

Not here to preach, want India to grow: JD Vance

The VP also made clear the Donald Trump administration’s vision for cooperation with India. “President Trump wants America to grow. He wants India to grow, and he wants to build a future with our partners all the way,” he said.

“We’re not here to preach that you do things any one particular way,” he stated. “Too often in the past, Washington approached Prime Minister Modi with an attitude of preaching. Prior administrations saw India as a source of low-cost labour… even as they criticised the Prime Minister’s government, arguably the most popular in the democratic world.”

Vance said he told Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he met on Monday, that his approval ratings “would make me jealous", acknowledging Modi’s strong domestic support.

“Now I believe that our nations have much to offer to one another, and that’s why we come to you as partners, looking to strengthen our relationship,” he said.

This trip comes amid reciprocal tariff announcements made by US President Donald Trump earlier this month. India was hit with 26 per cent tariff, which has been put on a 90-day pause for now.