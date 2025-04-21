Looking forward to President Trump's India visit: PM Modi to VP Vance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Vice President JD Vance on Monday, and the two leaders noted continued efforts towards enhancing cooperation in energy, defence, strategic technologies, and other areas.

Prime Minister fondly recalled his visit to Washington DC in January and his fruitful discussions with President Trump, which laid down the roadmap for close cooperation between India and the US, leveraging the strengths of Make America Great Again (MAGA) and Viksit Bharat 2047.

PM Modi also conveyed his warm greetings to President Trump and said that he looked forward to his visit to India later this year. India is slated to host Quad Summit later this year.

PM Modi and Vice President Vance welcomed the "significant progress" in the negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement

The two leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.

Prime Minister and Vice President Vance reviewed and positively assessed the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister extended his best wishes to the Vice President, Second Lady and their children for a pleasant and productive stay in India.

In a post on X later, PM Modi said India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership will be a defining partnership of the 21st Century for a better future of our people and the world.

"Pleased to welcome US @VP @JDVance and his family in New Delhi. We reviewed the fast-paced progress following my visit to the US and meeting with President Trump. We are committed to mutually beneficial cooperation, including in trade, technology, defence, energy and people-to-people exchanges. India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership will be a defining partnership of the 21st Century for a better future of our people and the world," he said.

The US Vice President, who is on a four-day official visit to India, arrived in the national capital on Monday.

This is Vice President Vance's first visit to India. He will also visit Jaipur and Agra before departing for Washington DC.

The high-level visit comes amid trade negotiations between the two countries following the US decision to impose reciprocal tariffs on several countries, including India.

The US has reduced new tariff rates on most of its trade partners to 10 per cent for 90 days to allow trade negotiations.