Why is Israel arch-enemy Hezbollah threatening a small EU country with war?

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah recently threatened to target Cyprus, if the European Union (EU) member state came to Israel's aid in a potential war between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group.

In a televised speech on Wednesday, Nasrallah said "Cyprus will be part of this war too", if the small, divided Mediterranean island opens its airports and bases to Israeli forces. The Hezbollah leader's threat came a day after Israel warned that the prospect of an "all-out war" in Lebanon was "getting very close".

The possibility of Cyprus being drawn into a possible war between Israel and Hezbollah adds a new dimension to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, the impact of which is already being felt across West Asia (Middle East). The development also puts the spotlight on Cyprus' ties with Israel.

How close are Cyprus-Israel ties?

Nasrallah's threats come against the backdrop of improved ties between Cyprus and Israel.

As explained by Reuters, they also come amid the increased involvement of British bases on Cyprus in military operations in Syria and Yemen.

Cyprus is an island in the Eastern Mediterranean and located between West Asia and southern Europe.

Cyprus is split into two parts: the Republic of Cyprus, which is the Greek-speaking southern part of the island, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is a Turkish-speaking region.

The Republic of Cyprus, with Nicosia as its capital, is home to around 920,000 people.

Most of the international community only recognises the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus, which is the country Nasrallah's warning was directed at.

While the Republic of Cyprus is an EU member state, it is not part of the NATO defence alliance.

Diplomatic relations between Cyprus and Israel used to be tense during the 1980s and 1990s due to Israel's close ties with Turkey and the Arab-Israeli conflict, in which Cyprus had sided with the Arab states and supported Palestinian statehood. In fact, Cyprus opened its embassy in Tel Aviv only in 1994.

However, a CNN report explains that Israel-Cyprus ties recovered during the late 1990s and 2000s, with Israel turning to the Eastern Mediterranean for economic partnerships amid natural gas being discovered in the region.

Citing experts, the report adds that Israel increasingly sees Cyprus as a partner in dealing with regional threats emanating from Iran-linked groups and Turkey.

The report lists out various examples of military cooperation between Israel and Cyprus.





For example, Israel has made use of Cypriot territory to train its troops for a possible war with Hezbollah.

In 2022, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Cypriot forces conducted a joint military drill, with some of the training being focused on battling Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The latest Israeli-Cypriot military exercises were conducted in May 2023 in Cyprus.

According to Reuters, the Israeli air force has also conducted exercises in Cypriot airspace.

What is Cyprus' role in the Israel-Hamas war?

Amid its improved ties with Israel, Cyprus has highlighted its humanitarian efforts for helping to bring aid into Gaza, in a bid to dispel suggestions that it is implicated in any way in the Gaza war.

This position is reflected in Cypriot government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis' statement: "Cyprus is a credible enabler of stability, and an acknowledged regional hub for humanitarian operations, based on excellent relations with all the countries in the region."

In March, Cyprus started allowing ships carrying aid to sail from its ports as part of international efforts to create a humanitarian aid route to help famine-threatened Palestinians in Gaza.

To facilitate the flow of aid into Gaza, an EU logistics hub has also been established in Cyprus.

While Cyprus has criticised some Israeli actions in Gaza, especially those hampering the delivery of humanitarian aid, it has also repeatedly condemned Hamas for its October 7 attack on Israel.

How have Cyprus and the EU responded to Hezbollah's threat?

Cyprus has reacted with incredulity to Hezbollah's warnings, Reuters reported on Thursday, adding that the EU member state closest to West Asia was caught off guard by Nasrallah's remarks that it could be targeted if it permitted Israel to use its military facilities during a possible attack on Lebanon.

Describing Nasrallah's remarks as "not pleasant", Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides denied being involved in any war operations. "The statements are not pleasant, but they do not correspond in any way to what is being attempted, to present an image that Cyprus is involved in the war operations. In no way whatsoever," Christodoulides said. He added that Cyprus' lines of communication were open with the governments in Lebanon and Iran.

Hezbollah is a Shiite Muslim political party and militant group that operates in Lebanon.

The EU also weighed in, saying that since Cyprus "is a member state of the EU, this means the EU is Cyprus and Cyprus is the EU".

Addressing the media, an EU spokesperson said, "Any threat against one of our member states is a threat against the EU."

How has Lebanon reacted to Hezbollah's threat?

Lebanon's government has tried to control the possible damage from Nasrallah's comments.

On Thursday, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati contacted Christodoulides, thanking him for his measured diplomatic response. Mikati also reportedly referred to Christodoulides as a "dear friend".

According to Lebanese state media, the country's Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, spoke to his Cypriot counterpart, Constantinos Kombos, expressing Lebanon's "continued reliance on the positive role" played by Cyprus in "supporting stability in the region".

Speaking to Reuters, an unnamed Lebanese diplomatic source said that the two foreign ministers had spoken "to clarify matters". However, the report said that the source did not provide any details on how the Lebanese side had specifically addressed Nasrallah's threats.

(With agency input)