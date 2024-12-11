'You'll end up like Assad': How Israel backed its warning to Syrian rebels

Whoever "follows Bashar al-Assad's footsteps will end up like Assad did", Israel has said in a warning to Syrian rebel forces that ousted President Assad in a dramatic uprising, ending the Assad family's 54-year rule. Assad fled to Russia in the face of the sudden offensive.

ALSO READ: Syrians, in a triumph of hope, turn the page on horrors of Assad's regime Israel has backed up the threat with significant action, with the Times of Israel reporting on Tuesday that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claim to have destroyed most of the former Assad regime's strategic military capabilities, following a 48-hour bombing campaign in Syria. The strikes have reportedly been conducted to prevent advanced weaponry from falling into the hands of parties that could be hostile to Israel.

Israel strikes Syria 350 times in 48 hours

Citing an IDF statement issued on Tuesday, the report said that Israel's air force and navy have carried out more than 350 strikes against "strategic targets" in Syria since the ouster of the Assad regime over the weekend. These strikes have reportedly eliminated "most of the strategic weapons stockpiles in Syria".

The Israeli military reportedly estimates that it has eliminated 70–80 per cent of the ousted Assad regime's strategic military capabilities during an operation named "Bashan Arrow," referencing the biblical name for the Golan Heights and southern Syria region.

The IDF released footage from the campaign, stating that over 320 targets were struck across Syria. The strikes began late Saturday, initially targeting Syrian air defences to grant the Israeli Air Force (IAF) greater operational freedom.

Wave after wave of airstrikes by IAF fighter jets and drones subsequently hit Syrian airbases, weapons depots, and production sites in Damascus, Homs, Tartus, Latakia, and Palmyra, according to the military.

The military reported that the strikes destroyed numerous long-range weapons, Scud missiles, cruise missiles, coast-to-sea missiles, air defence missiles, fighter jets, helicopters, radars, tanks, hangars, and more.

ALSO READ: Refugees return to Syria as rebels appoint caretaker prime minister Additionally, the IAF reportedly targeted several chemical weapons sites in Syria.

On Monday night, Israeli Navy missile boats also targeted and destroyed 15 naval vessels of the former regime at Minet el-Beida bay and Latakia port along the Syrian coast.

According to Tuesday's report, while Israel has stated that its airstrikes will continue for several days, it has also informed the UN Security Council that it is not intervening in Syria's conflict. It described the actions as "limited and temporary measures" aimed solely at safeguarding its security.

Israel sends warning to new Syrian regime

In a message to Syria's emerging regime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly stated on Tuesday that Israel is open to establishing relations but will not hesitate to launch attacks if its security is threatened.

"We have no intention of interfering in the internal affairs of Syria," Netanyahu said in a video statement, adding, "... But we certainly do intend to do what is necessary to ensure our security."

According to Netanyahu, the IAF was striking "military strategic capabilities" left by the ousted Assad regime's Syrian Army to prevent them from falling into the hands of "the jihadists".

Stating that Israel wants "correct relations" with the new regime in Syria, Netanyahu said, "But if this regime allows Iran to re-establish itself in Syria, or allows the transfer of Iranian weapons or any other weapons to Hezbollah, or attacks us, we will respond forcefully and we will exact a heavy price from it."

ALSO READ: Israeli troops near Damascus, say Syrian security, after its bases struck If the new regime does act against Israel in such a manner, he went on to warn: "What happened to the previous regime will also happen to this regime."

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz also warned Syria's rebels, reportedly stating that any entity posing a threat to Israel will be targeted relentlessly.

Katz warned the Syrian rebels that "whoever follows Assad's footsteps will end up like Assad did".

The Assad regime, which collapsed on Sunday after a swift rebel offensive, had long been an ally of Iran and a key member of its so-called Axis of Resistance against Israel.

For years, Syria served as a conduit for Iranian weapons destined for militant groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, with which Israel agreed to a tenuous ceasefire last month.

Israel expressed concerns that the fall of the Assad regime could lead to the dispersal of the former Syrian army's weapons to hostile factions within Syria or to the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.