Who is Abu Mohammed al-Golani, and what his rise means for Syria's future?

Last week, Islamist militants in Syria’s northwest launched a sudden offensive against Bashar Assad’s forces, achieving significant territorial gains. This marks a dramatic escalation in a conflict that had largely settled into a frozen phase since late 2016, following Assad’s successful recapture of key territories.

The Syrian civil war, which began in 2011 during the Arab Spring uprisings, had reached a point of relative calm by 2016. However, the peace remained fragile and temporary, with no meaningful resolution in sight. The recent clashes have reignited full-scale fighting, shattering the tenuous status quo and plunging Syria back into open conflict.

Al-Golani’s transformation from extremist to politician

Ahmad al-Sharaa, better known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has reportedly spent years attempting to shed his extremist image. As the 42-year-old leader of the insurgent group that forced Assad into exile, he has worked to project a more moderate persona to the international community.

On Sunday, December 8, al-Sharaa marked a symbolic break from his past by using his real name as his forces entered Damascus. This shift underscores his attempt to transform from a militant leader with extremist roots to a potential state builder.

The fall of Damascus marks the end of the Assad family’s five-decade dominance, leaving Syria’s governance uncertain. Speaking at the Umayyad Mosque, al-Sharaa referred to Assad’s downfall as a victory for the Islamic world. Rebel commander Anas Salkhadi, appearing on state television, emphasised that Syria belongs to all its citizens, irrespective of sect.

Tracing al-Golani’s extremist roots

Al-Sharaa’s history is deeply intertwined with extremist activities. His journey began in Iraq in 2003, where he joined insurgents opposing US forces. Detained by the US military, he resumed his activities after release, eventually joining Al-Qaeda’s operations and establishing the Nusra Front in Syria under the instructions of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The US government designated the Nusra Front as a terrorist organisation and placed a $10 million bounty on al-Sharaa. Despite these challenges, his prominence grew as the Syrian uprising against Assad evolved into a civil war.

Rebranding and consolidating power in Idlib

In 2013, al-Golani defied al-Baghdadi’s attempts to merge the Nusra Front with the Islamic State of Iraq to create ISIS. While initially pledging allegiance to Al-Qaeda, al-Golani later severed ties with both groups, focusing on his own ambitions within Syria.

By 2016, he rebranded his group as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, publicly revealing his face for the first time. A year later, the group evolved into Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), consolidating power in Idlib. By eliminating rivals, al-Golani positioned HTS as the dominant force in northwestern Syria.

As his power solidified, al-Golani began softening his image. He replaced military attire with formal suits, advocated for decentralising power to reflect Syria’s diversity, and sought reconciliation with groups previously targeted by his forces. In a 2021 interview with PBS, he claimed HTS posed no threat to the West and had no intention of waging war against Europe or the United States.

