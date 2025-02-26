'Around 1% of claims related to mental health in group medical insurance'

A survey conducted in 150 organisations, encompassing sectors like technology, healthcare, and retail, revealed that less than one per cent of corporate health insurance claims are related to mental health.

It is in sharp contrast to the last National Mental Health Survey (NMHS) 2015-16, which had revealed that 10.6 per cent adults in India suffered from mental disorders. The government recently launched the second phase of NMHS, which will come out with post pandemic scenario. The Economic Survey 2023-24 too had, for the first time, raised this critical issue while referring to NMHS.

“India’s health insurance frameworks must evolve to provide comprehensive, compassionate coverage for mental health. By doing so, they would ensure that individuals with mental health conditions receive the care, dignity, and timely support they rightfully deserve,” said Neerja Birla, Founder & Chairperson, Aditya Birla Education Trust.

Beyond awareness and stigma, structural problems within the insurance market also contribute to the low utilisation of mental health benefits. The health insurance coverage in India is largely for inpatients, but a big part of the mental health services is for the outpatient including consultations, therapy, and assessments, which are often excluded from coverage.

“The exclusions within policies pose a significant challenge. They further diminish the already limited scope of mental health coverage,” said Sanjay Kedia, CEO, Marsh McLennan India.

Separately, Kedia said, more firms are now extending Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) and making available digital mental health services, including AI-based solutions. He also emphasised the growing awareness among corporate leadership.

“The corporate leadership, and particularly the HR leadership, understands this,” he said, adding that there is a strong demand for mental health coverage, including the removal of exclusions for substance abuse and self-harm.

“The demand for solutions and services by corporate India is at an all-time high,” he said.

According to the report, among the many things that can be done to bridge the mental health coverage gap include establishing a minimum level of mental health coverage across all insurance plans; implementing public awareness campaigns to reduce stigma surrounding mental health; increasing the availability of in network mental health providers; and establishing guidelines for insurers to include rehabilitation and de-addiction centres as part of their hospital networks.

While the corporate sector is making strides, the need to address mental health challenges among other populations, particularly students remains a challenge.

“About 2,000 college kids were surveyed and we found a very strong correlation between sleep, loneliness and stress. The more insomnia you have or the lesser you sleep, the higher the chances you have anxiety. But, what is more telling is, even though 50 per cent of these kids have mental health concerns, only 2 per cent of them seek help,” said Birla.

Mpower, an organisation for mental health run by Birla, has opened a centre in Kota, a student coaching town in Rajasthan, to help students with mental health and anxiety issues, Birla said.